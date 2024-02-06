Motorists should anticipate ramp closures at the Interstate 55/57/U.S. 60 cloverleaf interchange — mile marker 66 — on Monday evening in Sikeston, Missouri. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, this will conclude the work of applying a high-friction surface treatment to the pavement of the interchange. The work will take place overnight from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. to avoid impacts during peak traffic, the release said.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
