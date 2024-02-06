I-55/57/U.S. 60 interchange ramps closed overnight Tuesday

Contractor crews will repair the pavement at the Interstate 55/57/U.S. 60 cloverleaf interchange in Sikeston, Missouri, at mile marker 66. As work is underway, motorists should anticipate ramp and exit closures near the interchange. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place overnight Tuesday, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Closures will be in place at
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the areas. For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.