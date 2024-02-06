I-55/57/U.S. 60 interchange ramps closed overnight Tuesday

Contractor crews will repair the pavement at the Interstate 55/57/U.S. 60 cloverleaf interchange in Sikeston, Missouri, at mile marker 66. As work is underway, motorists should anticipate ramp and exit closures near the interchange. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place overnight Tuesday, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Closures will be in place at