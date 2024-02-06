I-55/57/U.S. 60 interchange ramps closed overnight at Sikeston

Contractor crews will apply a high friction surface treatment to the pavement of the Interstate 55/57/U.S. 60 cloverleaf interchange in Sikeston, Missouri, making ramp closures necessary, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. The interchange is at mile marker 66 in Scott County. Work will take place overnight from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. to avoid impacting peak traffic, the release indicated. The work will begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 6, with completion anticipated at 7 a.m. Sept. 10. Signed detours will be in place, and the work zones will be marked, the release said. The surface treatment will help motorists maintain better control, and the overlay will be much more resistant to wear and polishing.