NewsOctober 20, 2017

Hyperloop One: Missouri among top 5 for high-speed track

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- An official from a company working to commercialize high-speed Hyperloop transportation said Missouri is among the top five contenders for a track. Hyperloop One Global Head of Policy Dan Katz said Thursday that Missouri now is among the company's top-five options, if not among the top three. Hyperloop technology comprises a tubular track through which a train-like pod carrying passengers or cargo travels at high speeds...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- An official from a company working to commercialize high-speed Hyperloop transportation said Missouri is among the top five contenders for a track.

Hyperloop One Global Head of Policy Dan Katz said Thursday that Missouri now is among the company's top-five options, if not among the top three. Hyperloop technology comprises a tubular track through which a train-like pod carrying passengers or cargo travels at high speeds.

Missouri last month didn't earn a spot in a top-10 list of possible future routes. But Missouri chief operating officer Drew Erdmann said he expects the state to rise to the top of the list if it completes an estimated $1.5 million, privately funded feasibility study.

Hyperloop One's Katz said Colorado and Texas also are conducting feasibility studies.

