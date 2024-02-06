Hwy. 177 anti-flooding project on schedule

The first phase of the anti-flooding project for Highway 177 has been completed.
The north end of the project, which covered the quarter mile between Rolling Hills Drive to Old Route V in Cape Girardeau County, was finished on schedule and reopened July 18, Kevin Plott, Department of Transportation resident engineer, said.
The phase included the installation of the guard rail, new paving and seeding banks to prevent erosion, among other things.
Construction on the second phase of the project has begun on the south end the same day the north end was opened. The portion spans County Road 643 to Cedar Hills Lane. Contractors are working to place roadway fill and new culverts.
Detour routes are posted and utilize open parts of Highway 177, as well as Highway 74 and Interstate 55.
The project is expected to be complete in November, weather permitting.
