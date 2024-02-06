All sections
NewsDecember 23, 2017

Hutson's Fine Furniture closing its doors for good

Hutson's Fine Furniture and Mattress, a downtown stalwart for 72 years, will be closing its doors for good, the store announced in letters sent to customers Friday. Dave Hutson and Chris Hutson were coy about future plans when reached by phone Friday afternoon, but both men confirmed the store is closing...

Bob Miller avatar
Bob Miller
Dave Hutson stands in front of Hutson's Fine Furniture at 43 S. Main St. in Cape Girardeau in 2011. The store announced it soon will close after 72 years in business.
Dave Hutson stands in front of Hutson's Fine Furniture at 43 S. Main St. in Cape Girardeau in 2011. The store announced it soon will close after 72 years in business.Southeast Missourian file

Hutson's Fine Furniture and Mattress, a downtown stalwart for 72 years, will be closing its doors for good, the store announced in letters sent to customers Friday.

Dave Hutson and Chris Hutson were coy about future plans when reached by phone Friday afternoon, but both men confirmed the store is closing.

Chris Hutson hinted more will be announced later, but the family isn't ready to release any information.

"We want to say thank you to Cape Girardeau," Chris Hutson said. "Our customers are the best, but it is true we are closing our doors. I can't say much beyond that."

When asked what might become of the building, Chris Hutson said he hoped an announcement soon would come, but said: "We are dedicated to downtown and exploring some marketing options for the future."

Justine Olson views the annual Christmas window display on her cousin Nicholas McClard's shoulders Nov. 23 at Hutson's Fine Furniture in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Justine Olson views the annual Christmas window display on her cousin Nicholas McClard's shoulders Nov. 23 at Hutson's Fine Furniture in downtown Cape Girardeau.Fred Lynch
He added, "We're excited about the future."

The letter, sent to customers, stated, "After 72 years of serving the good people of Cape Girardeau and beyond with their premier home furnishing needs, we have made the very difficult decision to close. Hutson's Fine Furniture and Mattress's doors will be closing soon and will be closed forever!!"

The letter announced sales beginning Tuesday. Chris Hutson said he expects the store to close soon because of deep discounts to clear inventory.

In addition to selling furniture, the store at 43 S. Main St. is widely known for its annual elaborate Christmas displays.

The store was founded in 1945 when Glenn and Lynn Hutson returned from service after World War II, according to newspaper archives. The original building was at 22 N. Main St.; it moved to its current location in 1946.

bmiller@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3620

