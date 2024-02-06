Hutson's Fine Furniture closing its doors for good

Hutson's Fine Furniture and Mattress, a downtown stalwart for 72 years, will be closing its doors for good, the store announced in letters sent to customers Friday.

Dave Hutson and Chris Hutson were coy about future plans when reached by phone Friday afternoon, but both men confirmed the store is closing.

Chris Hutson hinted more will be announced later, but the family isn't ready to release any information.

"We want to say thank you to Cape Girardeau," Chris Hutson said. "Our customers are the best, but it is true we are closing our doors. I can't say much beyond that."

When asked what might become of the building, Chris Hutson said he hoped an announcement soon would come, but said: "We are dedicated to downtown and exploring some marketing options for the future."