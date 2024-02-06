Hutson Furniture lights up Thanksgiving

From left, Jack, Jeri and Hersh O'Dell watch trains meander through the Hutson Furniture Christmas display Thursday afternoon. Unveiling the display is a Thanksgiving tradition for Hutson, and the O'Dells have a tradition of their own. Jack and Jeri live in Dayton, Ohio. Son Jack lives in Dallas. Each year, they meet somewhere in the middle to celebrate the holiday. This year, their meeting point was Cape Girardeau. While walking around downtown Thursday morning, the group spied the display and was drawn to the trains, as Jack and Hersh spent many years putting together model trains. Rick Fahr