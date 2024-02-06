NEW MADRID, Mo. -- A fall trial date is set for two people accused in the slaying of a Kansas man.

New Madrid County Judge Fred Copeland has set aside three days, starting Oct. 25, for the trial of Ronnie Robinson and Elsie Coleman Robinson, according to New Madrid County Prosecuting Attorney Andrew Lawson.

The husband and wife, who are charged with first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and tampering, are accused in the June 27 death of Larry Weaver.

Weaver, who recently had retired from Pittsburg State University, had stopped June 26 in Sikeston, Missouri, as he was returning home to Pittsburg from a motorcycle event. Authorities said the pair, along with Larenzle M. Coleman, were discovered by Weaver as they were stealing his motorcycle. After Weaver attempted to stop them, he was severely beaten, bound and later found dead in a cotton field southwest of Sikeston in New Madrid County.