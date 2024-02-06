Hurricane Maria causes shortages at hospitals for IV fluids

One medical facility in Cape Girardeau reports a shortage concerning medical-grade saline solution for intravenous medication systems.

It's an issue hospitals are facing across the country because of disrupted manufacturing in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

"Saint Francis has had some interruption in our delivery of IV fluids, but it has not interrupted any services," Saint Francis Medical Center spokeswoman Emily Blattel said in an email Friday.

"We have reached out to other suppliers and are getting the fluids we need to treat our patients. We have also implemented some process changes based on our standards of care to help us conserve our supply," Blattel added.

Hospitals across the United States are experiencing shortages of smaller-volume bags of sodium chloride, or saline, and dextrose, according to several national reports. Normally, these solutions are used to rehydrate patients and dilute intravenous medications.

The Washington Post and other news outlets said Baxter International lost "multiple production days" in the wake of Hurricane Maria, "and it has set up an allocation system for hospitals based on past purchases," the newspaper reported.

Baxter International is based in Puerto Rico, which was hit by Hurricane Maria in September. The island's pharmaceutical-manufacturing sector was damaged during the storm, according to the Post.

When reached by phone late Friday, a Southeast Hospital spokeswoman said she could not immediately provide a response on whether the hospital was having such supply issues.

Food and Drug Administration commissioner Scott Gottlieb stated Oct. 24 that the FDA has been working closely with Baxter and other affected companies to reduce the risk and potential impact of shortages.

The FDA helped facilitate imports of the mini-bags from Baxter's Ireland and Australia facilities, according to the statement.

"The FDA and Baxter will continue to keep in close consultation as we monitor the challenging situation on the island," Gottlieb said in the statement.

The FDA also is providing logistical support to move critical products off the island.

Gottlieb also testified Oct. 24 before the House subcommittee on oversight and investigations, committee on energy and commerce about the agency's response to the disaster in Puerto Rico.