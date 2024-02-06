Hunters kill 12 black bears killed in Missouri's first season

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Hunters killed 12 black bears during Missouri's first black bear hunting season, the Missouri Conservation Department said Thursday.

The hunt was allowed after the state's black bear population grew to about 800, with most in southern Missouri.

More than 6,330 people applied for 400 permits for the hunt, which limited the total number of bears that could be taken to 40.

The hunt, which began Oct. 17 and ended Wednesday, was divided into three zones.