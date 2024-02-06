Hunters harvest 3 deer in first day of managed hunt

Three deer were harvested on the first day of the City of Cape Girardeau's first managed deer hunt.

The hunt began Monday with 40 hunters -- all are 18 and older and using only bow and arrows for the hunt.

Hunters remain in Delaware Park (near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Old Sprigg Street Road) and two areas within Twin Trees Park, Fountain Park and Cape Rock Park (all in the northeast part of the city).

Trails in hunting zones will be closed throughout the duration of the hunt. Signs restricting access to the five hunting areas were placed by city staff toward the end of October.

According to Dustin Ziebold, finance director for the City of Cape Girardeau and leader of the managed hunt, deer overpopulation can lead to landscape damage, potential disease spread and vehicular collisions.