Hunters harvest 3 deer in first day of managed hunt

Three deer were harvested on the first day of the City of Cape Girardeau's first managed deer hunt.
The hunt began Monday with 40 hunters -- all are 18 and older and using only bow and arrows for the hunt.
Hunters remain in Delaware Park (near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Old Sprigg Street Road) and two areas within Twin Trees Park, Fountain Park and Cape Rock Park (all in the northeast part of the city).
Trails in hunting zones will be closed throughout the duration of the hunt. Signs restricting access to the five hunting areas were placed by city staff toward the end of October.
According to Dustin Ziebold, finance director for the City of Cape Girardeau and leader of the managed hunt, deer overpopulation can lead to landscape damage, potential disease spread and vehicular collisions.
"We have an overpopulation of deer in the city limits," Ziebold told the Southeast Missourian last month. "What we're doing is utilizing five city properties to try to harvest some of the deer out and lower the populations."
Cape Girardeau Police Department received 24 reports of deer-vehicle collisions in the past year, according to Sgt. Joey Hann. Though many motorists choose not to give the department a formal report, he said.
The City of Cape Girardeau's managed deer hunt is not unique. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Missouri hosts more than 100 managed deer hunts from mid-September through mid-January.
Cape Girardeau City Council approved the managed deer hunt in February. Council members will evaluate results of this year's hunt to determine whether to continue the program next year.
This year's hunt ends Dec. 5"
