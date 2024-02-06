All sections
NewsNovember 22, 2019

Hunter kills rare albino deer in eastern Missouri

HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. -- Missouri Department of Conservation officers are investigating after a rare albino deer was shot and killed by a hunter in eastern Missouri. KMOV-TV reported the deer was killed Tuesday near a subdivision and a school in the Jefferson County town of House Springs, south of St. Louis...

Associated Press

HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. -- Missouri Department of Conservation officers are investigating after a rare albino deer was shot and killed by a hunter in eastern Missouri.

KMOV-TV reported the deer was killed Tuesday near a subdivision and a school in the Jefferson County town of House Springs, south of St. Louis.

The deer was shot about 500 feet from a middle school, far enough away the shooting apparently didn't violate a state law prohibiting the discharge of a firearm near a school.

Some residents who live near the site told KMOV they enjoyed the sight of the white deer in their neighborhood. Others expressed concern someone was hunting so close to homes and the school.

Information from: KMOV-TV, http://www.kmov.com

