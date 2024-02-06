Hunter group pushes change on Missouri captive-deer industry

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- An advocacy group has submitted language for initiative petitions that seek a statewide vote to impose significant changes on the captive-deer industry in Missouri.

Missouri Hunters for Fair Chase in March submitted to the Missouri secretary of state four versions of a petition, which since has been cut to two versions.

The petitions' language pushes to close the state's borders to captive deer from other states, the Columbia Missourian reported.

The hunting group's website said it aims to protect the native deer population and limit the killing of confined big game, such as elk, deer, moose, mountain goats and javelina.