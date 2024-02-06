Hundreds take advantage of executive branch parental leave

ST. LOUIS -- Hundreds of Missouri state government employees have taken advantage of paid parental leave since Republican Gov. Eric Greitens signed an order that provides the benefit to some executive branch employees.

St. Louis Public Radio said at least 580 state employees had applied for the benefit, according to the responses it received as of Friday to inquiries it sent to state agencies.

Greitens' order, issued in March, gives up to six weeks of paid leave to primary caregivers and three weeks to secondary caregivers who work in the governor's office or agencies controlled by his appointees.

The Missouri Department of Transportation also offers the benefit, although the department is not controlled by the governor.

The goal is to give new parents time to bond with newly born or adopted children.