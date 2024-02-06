Hundreds protest P&G vaccine policies

Hundreds of protesters against Procter & Gamble's recent COVID-19 vaccination policies gathered Wednesday morning outside the company's facility in northeastern Cape Girardeau County.

The peaceful protest was one of several held by Procter & Gamble employees since the company announced changes to its COVID-19 policies last month.

New policies will require employees who do not have medical or religious exemptions to receive COVID-19 vaccinations unless they submit to weekly tests at their own cost.

According to a Procter & Gamble representative, the company will begin implementing these policies sometime in November or December.

Protesters stationed themselves along Route J and Highway 177 at as early as 5:30 a.m. They hoisted signs with slogans such as "Stop the needle rape," "My body, my choice" and "Call it off."

Missouri Sen. Holly Rehder, left, and protester Sara Bohnert, right, stand in solidarity with protesting Procter & Gamble employees Wednesday outside the manufacturer's facility in northeastern Cape Girardeau County. Monica Obradovic

According to 10-year Procter & Gamble employee Paul Harrison, called by some protesters the unofficial spokesman for their group, Wednesday's protest had the largest turnout he'd seen so far.

"The reason we're out here today is to fight against what we believe is an overreach by our company," Harrison said. "We want to get the vaccine based on our choice, not because our company told us to."

Patrick Blair, a representative of Procter & Gamble, said the company's daily vaccination rates continue to increase. Blair directed most of the Southeast Missourian's questions to an online blog post written by Procter & Gamble CEO David Taylor.

"Our number one priority from the earliest days of the pandemic has been employee safety and the safety of our work environments," Taylor wrote. "This decision was not made lightly or without full regard for the diverse points of view on this topic."

Changes to Procter & Gamble's COVID-19 policies followed an order made by President Joe Biden on Sept. 9. The order mandated all entities with more than 100 workers must require employees to be vaccinated or test weekly for the virus.

Missouri Rep. Barry Hovis and state Sen. Holly Rehder speak with protesters of Procter & Gamble's employee vaccine mandate Wednesday. Monica Obradovic

Local government response

State Reps. Barry Hovis (R-146) of Whitewater, Rick Francis (R-145) of Perryville and Jamie Burger (R-148) of Benton and State Sen. Holly Rehder (R-27) of Scott City attended Wednesday's protest.