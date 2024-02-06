Hundreds protest P&G vaccine policies

Hundreds of protesters against Procter & Gamble's recent COVID-19 vaccination policies gathered Wednesday morning outside the company's facility in northeastern Cape Girardeau County.
The peaceful protest was one of several held by Procter & Gamble employees since the company announced changes to its COVID-19 policies last month.
New policies will require employees who do not have medical or religious exemptions to receive COVID-19 vaccinations unless they submit to weekly tests at their own cost.
According to a Procter & Gamble representative, the company will begin implementing these policies sometime in November or December.
Protesters stationed themselves along Route J and Highway 177 at as early as 5:30 a.m. They hoisted signs with slogans such as "Stop the needle rape," "My body, my choice" and "Call it off."
According to 10-year Procter & Gamble employee Paul Harrison, called by some protesters the unofficial spokesman for their group, Wednesday's protest had the largest turnout he'd seen so far.
"The reason we're out here today is to fight against what we believe is an overreach by our company," Harrison said. "We want to get the vaccine based on our choice, not because our company told us to."
Patrick Blair, a representative of Procter & Gamble, said the company's daily vaccination rates continue to increase. Blair directed most of the Southeast Missourian's questions to an online blog post written by Procter & Gamble CEO David Taylor.
"Our number one priority from the earliest days of the pandemic has been employee safety and the safety of our work environments," Taylor wrote. "This decision was not made lightly or without full regard for the diverse points of view on this topic."
Changes to Procter & Gamble's COVID-19 policies followed an order made by President Joe Biden on Sept. 9. The order mandated all entities with more than 100 workers must require employees to be vaccinated or test weekly for the virus.
State Reps. Barry Hovis (R-146) of Whitewater, Rick Francis (R-145) of Perryville and Jamie Burger (R-148) of Benton and State Sen. Holly Rehder (R-27) of Scott City attended Wednesday's protest.
The legislators are not against the vaccine, however they opposed vaccine mandates, according to Rehder.
Rehder, who carried a sign with her saying, "Stop dividing us," called vaccine mandates divisive and unAmerican.
"We need to have a special session, and we need to stop this unAmerican mandate," Rehder said, referring to Biden's Sept. 9 announcement. "This [requiring vaccinations] is not the government's place. It's not the company's place. This is a personal decision."
Hovis said he knew of legislation planned to be filed in January that may put restrictions on vaccine mandates.
"I don't know exactly what that's going to be. OSHA is still slow-rolling their guidelines," Hovis said. "But once we get what OSHA is going to do, (Missouri) Attorney General (Eric) Schmitt already said he would file a lawsuit for the state. We'll see how the mandate stands up federally."
Harrison said a small group of local Procter & Gamble employees is working with employees at plants across the nation to fight the company's COVID-19 policies.
Though, some protesters in attendance were not Procter & Gamble employees. Members of a group called We the People of Cape Girardeau County attended to promote "freedom of medical choice," according to member Suzan Allen.
Allen called We the People of Cape Girardeau County a "liberty-minded group." Members often frequent local school and county health board meetings.
Several protesters at the rally emphasized they are not against vaccines.
"We're not anti-vax," said protester Doug McCallister. "We just don't think we should be forced to do this."
A mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated protesters made up Wednesday morning's crowd.
"We are here for choice," Harrison said. "We want the vaccine mandate removed so we can be given our choice back."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.