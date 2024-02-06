More than 300 athletes will compete Saturday in a Southeast Area Special Olympics Track and Field Meet.

It will be the 28th year for the athletes to compete in the meet, which begins around 9:45 a.m., with the opening ceremony at the student recreation center at Southeast Missouri State University.

Event organizer Penny Williams, of the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, said athletes will come from 14 counties, from just south of St. Louis all the way down to the Bootheel.

Williams said most of the events will be the same as those held at a regular high school track meet, but the meet will have some special events, such as wheelchair races.

Athletes train for at least eight weeks before the event and are matched with athletes of similar abilities to create a competitive atmosphere for athletes not able to compete in traditional sports.

“I get calls every day from parents who say ‘Jimmy goes and watches Sara at all our meets; we just want something for him, and he doesn’t fit in certain settings,’” Williams said. “So we try them in Special Olympics, and sometimes it is just what they need. Everyone needs that opportunity to make that choice if they want to compete. Especially with older athletes, who are out of school, this is physical fitness for them, and it allows them to be with friends and travel and stay at hotels and do the things that everyone else gets to do.”