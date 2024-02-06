All sections
NewsJune 10, 2020

Hundreds gather for slain ex-police captain slain in looting

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- Hundreds of people waited in line outside a St. Louis church to attend the public visitation for a retired police commander who was fatally shot last week during the looting of a pawn shop.

Political leaders and police officers were among those who showed up to pay their respects to the family of retired St. Louis Police Capt. David Dorn at Hopewell Missouri Baptist Church, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The 77-year-old former police commander was found dead on the sidewalk in front of Lee's Pawn and Jewelry about 2:30 a.m. June 2 after peaceful protests that turned destructive. A friend who owned the pawn shop had hired Dorn to provide security.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with murder in Dorn's death. Another man is facing separate charges and police continue to search for eight others who authorities say looted the shop that night.

A private funeral service is scheduled for today.

