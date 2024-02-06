Hundreds gather for Black Lives Matter protest in Perryville

PERRYVILLE, Mo. — Chanting, cheering, shouting and street sounds filled the air in downtown Perryville as hundreds of protesters and a few dozen counter-protesters expressed their opinions and feelings about the Black Lives Matter movement Sunday afternoon.

The protesters frequently chanted the names of both George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, who were killed by police 13 days earlier and 86 days earlier respectively. The demonstration was the second demonstration held in Perryville this past week, following an event late Thursday afternoon, which featured nine minutes of silence — the approximate amount of time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck May 25.

In the early hours of the demonstration, the group of demonstrators took various posts throughout the square with the majority gathered near the intersection of St. Joseph and Main streets.

Honks of approval occasionally sounded from the street, but a noticeable trend of dissenting travelers were present throughout the afternoon, as well.

At one point, occupants of a pickup truck passed the demonstration and threw pacifiers at the protesters, according to Julia Leinicke — one of the organizers of the event. Leinicke said the protesters collected the pacifiers and threw them away.

Demonstrators march around downtown Perryville, Missouri, on Sunday during a Black Lives Matter protest. BEN MATTHEWS

Leinicke emphasized her desire for everyone to educate themselves on white privilege by utilizing the many online learning resources available, and to check the white privilege of those in their own communities and families.

“We’re not here to cause any animosity,” Leinicke said. “We’re here to get our voices heard.”

The protesters’ voices were heard in the downtown area as they periodically processed around the Perry County Courthouse, and as the six-hour-long event went on, the majority of the crowd migrated to the northwest corner of the square where a group of more than a dozen counter-protesters sat across the street on the west side of North Jackson Street.