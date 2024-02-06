Humane Society to offer free vouchers to have animals spayed

Looking for the purr-fect Valentine? The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will offer free adoption for cats and a discounted adoption price for dogs through Friday, and on Saturday, will give away free vouchers for pet owners to have female cats or dogs spayed.
“If you’re lonely, if you don’t have a date, just come get an animal,” executive director Tracy Poston said, with a laugh. “Just come find the best friend you’ll ever own.”
The Spay Day begins at 9 a.m. at the Salvation Army, 701 Good Hope St. in Cape Girardeau. The event will last until the money allocated toward vouchers runs out, Poston said. In the past, she said the shelter had typically been able to give away about 300 vouchers, but explained that figure depends on the weight of animals and how many vouchers are needed for dogs versus cats.
Poston said shelter staff typically tries to host two Spay Day events each year but the feasibility of that depends on how much money is used during the first event.
Those seeking vouchers Saturday should not bring their animals along, Poston said, noting animal owners will need to fill out some paperwork Saturday to receive the voucher.
“Usually, before 9 a.m. there’s a line, so we recommend getting there on time,” Poston said.
The free cat adoptions will last through Friday, and potential adopters will only need to cover a surgery fee Poston said typically runs between $65 and $85.
The shelter will also offer $20 off dog adoptions through Friday.
Later this month, the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will host one of its largest fundraisers, the Power of Pawsitivity comedy and dinner show Feb. 29 at the Jackson Civic Center. The event will feature dinner by Tractors Classic American Grill restaurant of Jackson, as well as comedy, games and a silent auction.
“It’s one of our biggest fundraisers of the year,” Poston said. “It’s a great time.”
Money raised from the event will go toward the shelter’s operating budget, but Poston said dinner-goers will be able to make donations toward the shelter’s capital campaign for a new adoption center.
Tickets for the event are $50 and may be purchased at www.semopets.org, through the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri Facebook page or in person at the shelter, 2536 Boutin Drive in Cape Girardeau.
For more information about Spay Day or upcoming events, contact the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri at (573) 334-5837.
