Humane Society to host annual gourmet food and dessert auction Sunday

The annual Gourmet Food and Dessert Auction to benefit the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery Bank Conference and Training Center, 526 W. Main St. in Jackson.

The event features entertainment by professional fiddler, Steve Shaffner, with hors d'oeuvres and drinks starting at 1 p.m. The live auction is from 2 to 4 p.m.

Proceeds from the event support daily operational needs for the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, which helps more than 2,500 animals stay off the streets each year.