NewsNovember 10, 2021

Humane Society to host annual gourmet food and dessert auction Sunday

The annual Gourmet Food and Dessert Auction to benefit the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery Bank Conference and Training Center, 526 W. Main St. in Jackson. The event features entertainment by professional fiddler, Steve Shaffner, with hors d'oeuvres and drinks starting at 1 p.m. The live auction is from 2 to 4 p.m...

Southeast Missourian
A rescued dog looks over the shoulder of Kathie Brennan on Jan. 2, 2018, at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau. The Humane Society is holding a benefit auction Sunday in Jackson.
A rescued dog looks over the shoulder of Kathie Brennan on Jan. 2, 2018, at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau. The Humane Society is holding a benefit auction Sunday in Jackson.Southeast Missourian file

The annual Gourmet Food and Dessert Auction to benefit the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery Bank Conference and Training Center, 526 W. Main St. in Jackson.

The event features entertainment by professional fiddler, Steve Shaffner, with hors d'oeuvres and drinks starting at 1 p.m. The live auction is from 2 to 4 p.m.

Proceeds from the event support daily operational needs for the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, which helps more than 2,500 animals stay off the streets each year.

"It's the perfect time of year to stock up on fabulous gourmet food items, gift certificates from the area's best restaurants and special holiday baskets to support your family traditions and gift-giving needs," said Cindy Lange, community outreach and development coordinator for the Humane Society in a news release.

Registration is preferred but not required for this year's event.

To register, visit www.semopets.org/events/ or for more information, visit the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri's Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/HumaneSocietyofSoutheastMissouri.

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

