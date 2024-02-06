Humane Society takes precautions after distemper cases

Two confirmed cases of canine distemper prompted the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri’s shelter to close temporarily last weekend, according to a news release.
At the advice of veterinarians, the shelter is monitoring the intake and adoption of all dogs as the population is observed for signs of distemper, according to the release.
At first suspicion an animal had contracted distemper but before a confirmed diagnosis, the shelter closed last weekend to separate at-risk dogs from others and deep-clean the facility.
“We knew we needed to take action; even if it wasn’t distemper, it was important to shut down to allow us to stop the spread of whatever illness was infecting many of our dogs,” executive director Tracy Poston said in the release. “We have a plan for situations like these, and we are taking precautions to ensure that it doesn’t harm any more animals.”
Veterinarian Ann Seabaugh of LaCroix Pet Hospital said distemper symptoms typically start with upper-respiratory problems, especially yellow discharge from the nose and eyes, and can progress to a cough.
Distemper often occurs with a fever and can progress to vomiting and diarrhea. From there, neurological symptoms can occur, such as seizures, facial tics and jaw chewing.
Seabaugh said there is no cure for distemper, though it is easily preventable with a vaccination.
“That is my main recommendation,” Seabaugh said. “Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine.”
Distemper can be contracted even if a dog is an inside dog, Seabaugh said.
“You don’t know what raccoons have come in the yard,” Seabaugh said, “and the virus can live in the environment for months, so unless the dog never touches the ground, it’s at risk.”
While raccoons are the most common carriers of distemper, Seabaugh said, foxes also can carry the virus.
Humans and cats typically are not at risk, Seabaugh said, though ferrets can contract canine distemper, so they also should be vaccinated.
In the release, Poston said, “We take in strays and unwanted animals that can carry diseases that can affect the whole shelter. We never know what incoming animals may be carrying. We vaccinate animals as soon as they come in our care, but without a vet on staff and because we don’t have background/vaccination information on the animals we receive, we don’t always know to isolate these animals or to begin treatment for an illness until they show symptoms which mean the disease could already be spreading. Distemper can be present for one or two weeks without exhibiting symptoms.”
According to the release, a second round of vaccinations was administered to all dogs at the shelter, and no dogs there showed distemper signs Wednesday.
The shelter remains open for cat adoptions, but dog kennels will have limited access until the infection has been confirmed as controlled, the release stated.
