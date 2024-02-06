Humane Society SEMO speeds up shelter groundbreaking

Less than three months ago, the financial stresses of COVID-19 forced Humane Society of Southeast Missouri to announce it was delaying groundbreaking for a proposed new $3.7 million, 12,000-square-foot education and adoption center until 2021.

Thanks to local generosity and a bit of ingenuity, ground will be broken a lot sooner -- in less than two weeks.

Charlotte Craig, HSSEMO board president, gave the lion's share of the credit for the accelerated timetable to Phil Penzel, CEO of Penzel Construction, the firm responsible for building the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau, Saxony Lutheran High School in Fruitland and Liberty Utilities' national headquarters in Jackson, among many others.

"Phil had a chance conversation with one of our steering committee members," Craig said, "and he wanted to be involved.

"We received four bids (for the job), and we chose Penzel," she added.

HSSEMO has raised approximately $1.6 million for the project, to be built next door to the current shelter at 2536 Boutin Drive in Cape Girardeau.

"We have faith the community will get us the rest of the way in terms of funds," said Tracy Poston, the shelter's executive director for the past four years.

Penzel plans to use some materials similar to ones used in the faÃ§ade of Connection Point Church in Jackson, completed in late 2019.

Craig said HSSEMO is already realizing an unspecified amount of savings in the projected cost thanks to the design-build arrangement with Penzel.

"It's as if God picked (Phil) up and put him right in front of us," added Craig.