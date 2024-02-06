Humane Society opens new care unit for ill animals

Thanks to volunteer and professional efforts, animals at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau have a new care unit for specialized treatment of illnesses, according to officials.

The main Humane Society building at 2536 Boutin Drive in Cape Girardeau still will house the animal population, Humane Society board president Charlotte Craig said, but the care unit has been needed for a long time.

The main Humane Society building was acquired in the early 1980s and had been a grooming facility, Craig said.

Staff added kennels and made accommodations where they could, but the need for more space remained, she said.

"The kennels are open-air exchange," Craig said, meaning if an animal is brought in with an airborne illness, it can spread.

Charlotte Craig, board president of the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, points to the new isolation care unit Tuesday next to the main building in Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

Parvo or upper respiratory infections are especially problematic, she said.

"We have known for years that we needed a separate place," Craig said.

A couple of years ago, an acquaintance of Humane Society board members built a tiny home for a relative to live in and brought in the engineering department at Southeast Missouri State University to build the structure, Craig said.

The acquaintance paid for the building, and it got the board members to thinking: If a small, separate care unit could be built for a reasonable cost, a significant benefit would be realized when an animal would become ill.

"It just sounded like the best idea," Craig said.

In 2015, Southeast students in instructor John Dudley's course on building and materials processes worked out costs for materials and a building plan, and students in Bryan Bowers' residential architectural design course designed the structure, Dudley said by phone Tuesday.

The structure was built to be portable and was constructed in the lab at Southeast, Dudley said.

"It was a really good experience for the students," Dudley added.