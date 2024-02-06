Humane society offering training classes, spay vouchers

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri (HSSEMO) is offering a new training program for dogs and owners called Camp Canine, and the organization is also giving out spay vouchers this week.
"It's sure to be a barking good time," Tracy Poston, executive director of HSSEMO, said about the new training program. "We have had many requests to offer this level training for pets and owners, and we are excited to bring the program to life this spring."
Courses include puppy and adult pet behavior training, playgroups and one-on-one training. The courses will cover leash walking, impulse control, play styles, greeting new people and more.
Instructors will use positive reinforcement methods to strengthen the bond between human and pet. The methods are designed to provide the tools for ongoing learning and relationship-building between pets and their families, while never using pain, punishment or alpha training methods.
Some classes will begin in April and there are class limitations, so participants are encouraged to register quickly.
Spay vouchers for female dogs and cats will be distributed beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday at The Salvation Army at 701 Good Hope St. in Cape Girardeau until all available funds have been exhausted.
For more information or to register for classes, visit www.SEMOPets.org, follow HSSEMO's Facebook page or call the office at (573) 334-5837.
