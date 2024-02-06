Humane society offering training classes, spay vouchers

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri (HSSEMO) is offering a new training program for dogs and owners called Camp Canine, and the organization is also giving out spay vouchers this week.

"It's sure to be a barking good time," Tracy Poston, executive director of HSSEMO, said about the new training program. "We have had many requests to offer this level training for pets and owners, and we are excited to bring the program to life this spring."

Courses include puppy and adult pet behavior training, playgroups and one-on-one training. The courses will cover leash walking, impulse control, play styles, greeting new people and more.