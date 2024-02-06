All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMarch 24, 2021

Humane society offering training classes, spay vouchers

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri (HSSEMO) is offering a new training program for dogs and owners called Camp Canine, and the organization is also giving out spay vouchers this week. "It's sure to be a barking good time," Tracy Poston, executive director of HSSEMO, said about the new training program. "We have had many requests to offer this level training for pets and owners, and we are excited to bring the program to life this spring."...

Southeast Missourian
The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will be offering dog training classes in the spring and spay vouchers this week.
The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will be offering dog training classes in the spring and spay vouchers this week.Sarah Yenesel

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri (HSSEMO) is offering a new training program for dogs and owners called Camp Canine, and the organization is also giving out spay vouchers this week.

"It's sure to be a barking good time," Tracy Poston, executive director of HSSEMO, said about the new training program. "We have had many requests to offer this level training for pets and owners, and we are excited to bring the program to life this spring."

Courses include puppy and adult pet behavior training, playgroups and one-on-one training. The courses will cover leash walking, impulse control, play styles, greeting new people and more.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Instructors will use positive reinforcement methods to strengthen the bond between human and pet. The methods are designed to provide the tools for ongoing learning and relationship-building between pets and their families, while never using pain, punishment or alpha training methods.

Some classes will begin in April and there are class limitations, so participants are encouraged to register quickly.

Spay vouchers for female dogs and cats will be distributed beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday at The Salvation Army at 701 Good Hope St. in Cape Girardeau until all available funds have been exhausted.

For more information or to register for classes, visit www.SEMOPets.org, follow HSSEMO's Facebook page or call the office at (573) 334-5837.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test re...
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close f...
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly ...
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy