Humane Society offering discounted adoptions, encouraging fosters

Spending lots of time at home?

Now may just be the perfect time to bring home a new furry family member, according to Tracy Poston, executive director of the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, who said the shelter is trying to get adoptions and fostered pets out in “full force.”

All adoptions are discounted, excluding puppies and kittens, which Poston said are still being adopted fairly often. There isn’t a flat rate for adoption fees, as she said it depends on the needs of each animal, but the rates are low.

“I mean, I just adopted out a dog yesterday for $25,” Poston said as an example.

Adoption visits to the shelter, 2536 Boutin Drive in Cape Girardeau, are being taken by appointment only to help mitigate the risks of COVID-19, and all visits take place outdoors, Poston said. And while deep cleaning is an everyday task at the shelter, Poston said the staff has been sanitizing every surface after each visit.

For those uninterested in a permanent commitment, Poston said animal fostering is an option that is hugely helpful right now, and not just for the small staff.

“It gives the animals that have been in the shelter for a long time a break out of the shelter,” she said. “It gives them an opportunity to work on some home skills that maybe they haven’t had for months.”

And many folks have stepped up, she said, noting the shelter had recently been able to place about 30 animals in foster homes.

“That’s really pretty remarkable for us,” she said. “And we need to keep doing that because there are still quite a few at the shelter that could use that.”