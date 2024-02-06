An upcoming Empty the Shelter event aims to encourage adoptions of cats and dogs at pet shelters in 33 states, and the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will participate.

Tracy Poston, HSSEMO executive director, said she’s really looking forward to the event.

“This will be our second time participating,” Poston said. “It went really well last time.”

Poston said previously the event led to 62 adoptions, and she would love to see that number met or exceeded.

“I would love to actually empty the shelter,” Poston said. “That would be amazing.”