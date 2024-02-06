All sections
NewsSeptember 23, 2020

Humane Society of Southeast Missouri to hold Empty the Shelter event Oct. 1 through 4

An upcoming Empty the Shelter event aims to encourage adoptions of cats and dogs at pet shelters in 33 states, and the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will participate. Tracy Poston, HSSEMO executive director, said she’s really looking forward to the event...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Cats and kittens await adoption Oct. 27, 2016, at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau.
Cats and kittens await adoption Oct. 27, 2016, at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

An upcoming Empty the Shelter event aims to encourage adoptions of cats and dogs at pet shelters in 33 states, and the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will participate.

Tracy Poston, HSSEMO executive director, said she’s really looking forward to the event.

“This will be our second time participating,” Poston said. “It went really well last time.”

Poston said previously the event led to 62 adoptions, and she would love to see that number met or exceeded.

“I would love to actually empty the shelter,” Poston said. “That would be amazing.”

Empty the Shelter will feature reduced adoption fees: $25 for all participating pets. That’s 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 1 through 4 at Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, 2536 Boutin Drive in Cape Girardeau.

Due to COVID-19 safety measures, Poston said the shelter is requiring appointments to be scheduled ahead of time.

“With this event, we can have only so many appointments,” Poston said, “so we are encouraging people to make an appointment as soon as possible to make sure everyone interested in a reduced-fee adoption gets the opportunity to adopt.”

Those wishing to schedule an appointment may contact the shelter at (573) 334-5837 or info@semopets.org.

“Tell everyone you know, now’s the time to adopt,” Poston said.

Empty the Shelter is sponsored by Bissell Pet Foundation. More information is at www.bissellpetfoundation.org/ets.

