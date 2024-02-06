Humane Society of Southeast Missouri launches Matching Gift Challenge

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri’s Matching Gift Challenge aims to raise funds to complete construction on its new facility at 2536 Boutin Drive in Cape Girardeau.

Through Jan. 31, the Matching Gift Challenge will match donor dollars one for one until the $250,000 goal is reached, generating a $500,000 combined donation to the new building construction.

According to a news release from the Humane Society, the Matching Gift Challenge was made possible by a $250,000 donation from William and Susan Bailey, in memory of Susan’s brother, Chuck, who was passionate about animals, to go toward the completion of the new facility.

“We have come so far toward our capital campaign fundraising goal thanks to the generous support of this community,” Cindy Lange, community outreach and development coordinator for the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, said in the news release. “The building is coming out of the ground and we don’t want to stop the momentum. This matching gift opportunity will help us get to the finish line.”