Humane Society of Southeast Missouri launches Matching Gift Challenge

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri’s Matching Gift Challenge aims to raise funds to complete construction on its new facility at 2536 Boutin Drive in Cape Girardeau.
Through Jan. 31, the Matching Gift Challenge will match donor dollars one for one until the $250,000 goal is reached, generating a $500,000 combined donation to the new building construction.
According to a news release from the Humane Society, the Matching Gift Challenge was made possible by a $250,000 donation from William and Susan Bailey, in memory of Susan’s brother, Chuck, who was passionate about animals, to go toward the completion of the new facility.
“We have come so far toward our capital campaign fundraising goal thanks to the generous support of this community,” Cindy Lange, community outreach and development coordinator for the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, said in the news release. “The building is coming out of the ground and we don’t want to stop the momentum. This matching gift opportunity will help us get to the finish line.”
The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri broke ground on the new facility in August after 40 years of servicing the region. According to the release, more than 2,500 homeless pets make their way to the shelter every year.
The new $3.7 million, 12,000-square-foot education and adoption center is being built next door to the current 1,236-square-foot building that has been used since 1982.
Any dollar amount may count toward the Matching Gift Challenge, and donations may be made in many forms, including: cash, pledge commitment, business/corporation giving, through trusts and estates and gifts of land and stock. As stated in the release, all donations designed for the Matching Gift Challenge will be directed toward the building fund.
The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will be posting progress toward the goal each month on various social media platforms, and on its website, www.semopets.org.
