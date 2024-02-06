The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is offering free vouchers for Spay Day, an event set for Oct. 30 that will allow people who already have a pet dog or cat to get them altered for free.

Executive director Tracy Poston said people are invited to line up starting at 9 a.m. Oct. 30 at the Salvation Army at 701 Good Hope St. in Cape Girardeau.

“We’ll give vouchers when they come,” Poston said by phone Thursday. “We’ll give them out until we run out.”

The vouchers are good for only female dogs, and for male and female cats, Poston said.

Thanks to donations and the Rachael Ray Save Them All grant from national animal-welfare organization Best Friends Animal Society, members of the public who already have a dog or cat that hasn’t been fixed can come by and get a voucher Oct. 30 only, according to a news release.

“We are offering our community the opportunity to take action and reduce the pet overpopulation,” Poston said in the release. “This will then impact the number of animals coming into our shelter, allowing us to save more lives.”

A set amount is reserved for cats, and a set amount for dogs, Poston added.