NewsOctober 20, 2017

Humane Society hopes to get 250 spay/neuter operations over the next 120 days via free vouchers

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is offering free vouchers for Spay Day, an event set for Oct. 30 that will allow people who already have a pet dog or cat to get them altered for free. Executive director Tracy Poston said people are invited to line up starting at 9 a.m. Oct. 30 at the Salvation Army at 701 Good Hope St. in Cape Girardeau. ...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau will be offering vouchers to have pets spayed for free.
The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau will be offering vouchers to have pets spayed for free.BEN MATTHEWS

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is offering free vouchers for Spay Day, an event set for Oct. 30 that will allow people who already have a pet dog or cat to get them altered for free.

Executive director Tracy Poston said people are invited to line up starting at 9 a.m. Oct. 30 at the Salvation Army at 701 Good Hope St. in Cape Girardeau.

“We’ll give vouchers when they come,” Poston said by phone Thursday. “We’ll give them out until we run out.”

The vouchers are good for only female dogs, and for male and female cats, Poston said.

Thanks to donations and the Rachael Ray Save Them All grant from national animal-welfare organization Best Friends Animal Society, members of the public who already have a dog or cat that hasn’t been fixed can come by and get a voucher Oct. 30 only, according to a news release.

“We are offering our community the opportunity to take action and reduce the pet overpopulation,” Poston said in the release. “This will then impact the number of animals coming into our shelter, allowing us to save more lives.”

A set amount is reserved for cats, and a set amount for dogs, Poston added.

Participating veterinarians will perform the operations, Poston said.

“Our goal is to have vets perform 250 spay/neuter operations over the next 120 days,” Poston said in the news release. “We appreciate the support to make this Spay Day possible.”

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

2536 Boutin Drive, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

701 Good Hope St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Local News
