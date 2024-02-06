The local humane society will no longer take feral cats trapped by animal control officers in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and surrounding jurisdictions.

Humane Society of Southeast Missouri officials said Thursday the new policy will be in its animal-shelter contracts with area governments.

The new annual contract with the City of Cape Girardeau takes effect July 1.

Under the fiscal 2020 contract, the city will pay the Humane Society $63,000 to take in animals, mostly dogs and cats, picked up in the city.

That is $1,900 more than was paid by the city in fiscal 2019, according to city officials.

Humane Society executive director Tracy Poston said the organization enacted the new policy on feral cats in response to an incident that occurred in April when a Cape Girardeau's animal control officer brought a large number of feral cats to the animal shelter.

Cape Girardeau deputy city manager Molly Mehner said an animal control officer trapped 16 feral cats, including several that were pregnant, at a Mount Auburn Street property over the course of a couple of weeks in April.

Poston said at one point the shelter was home to 27 feral cats.

"A feral cat is basically a cat you can't pick up, you can't touch," she said. "They are a wild community cat."

Charlotte Craig, president of the Humane Society board of directors, said the wild cats can "hurt people."

She added, "You can't adopt them out. You can't feed them. You can't clean out the kitty litter."

Poston said, "You can't touch them in any way without it being a danger to the staff members."

Craig said the feral cats were "stacked on top of each other" at the shelter.

Poston said such cats are not suitable for adoption. "You have to keep them locked up until you can euthanize them," she said.

Both Poston and Craig said the shelter is not completely closing the door on accepting feral kittens. "We call them hissy, spitty, kittens," Poston said.