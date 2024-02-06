All sections
NewsAugust 27, 2020

Humane Society celebrates groundbreaking

Former Cape Girardeau Mayor Jay B. Knudtson, left, reveals a T-shirt resembling his own dog, Bella, while board president Charlotte Craig records the moment with her cellphone during the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri groundbreaking of its new 12,000-square-foot facility Wednesday ...

Sarah Yenesel
Former Cape Girardeau Mayor Jay B. Knudtson, left, reveals a T-shirt resembling his dog, Bella, while board president Charlotte Craig records the moment with her cellphone during the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri groundbreaking of its new 12,000-square-foot facility — right next to its current building — Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. During his speech, Knudtson praised the society for its work and said it is not done yet. About $2 million of the estimated $3.7 million needed for the project has been raised. “The community has to continue to support this,” Knudtson said.
