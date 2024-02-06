The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri announced Wednesday a capital campaign to raise $3.7 million for the construction of a new 12,000-square-foot humane education and adoption center.

Two lots have been purchased beside the existing adoption center at 2536 Boutin Drive in Cape Girardeau, as volunteers for the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri say the facility no longer meets the needs of people and pets in the community.

“We lose animals just because of severe, upper respiratory infections,” board of directors president Charlotte Craig said.

The existing building will become a holding center, of sorts, until animals are ready to be adopted.

Plans for the new adoption center include separate ventilation systems to help control the spread of disease, surfaces that can be properly cleaned and maintained, group housing for cats that allows interaction and space to roam, larger kennels to prevent disease, proper draining to keep pets warm and dry and humane education to “encourage empathy and compassion,” according to the shelter’s website.

Several of the amenities for the new building are a result of guidelines the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri must follow because the shelter is licensed through the Department of Agriculture and inspected by the Department of Natural Resources.

“Three and a half million dollars catches your breath when you say it out loud,” Craig said of the cost for the new center. “But there are regulations that we have to [follow for a new building] that we’re just going to have to abide by.”

The new building will offer some separation from those animals not quite ready for adoption.

“Only healthy animals who can leave that front door will be in the new building,” Craig said. “Animals waiting, for whatever reason, to become adoptable will be in the old building for the time being.”

Craig said the Humane Society has already raised more than $1 million, primarily from private donations and some small estates. Work on the new building could begin as soon as June 1, Craig said, assuming the board reaches its funding goal.

Part of the reason for the $3.7 million price tag, Craig said, is a half-million dollar air-exchange heating and air-conditioning unit.

“Illnesses will be mostly preventable,” Craig said. “In the old building ... the moisture breeds bacteria, it’s a great breeding ground for bacteria and viruses.”

Along with the new digs, Craig said one of the goals for the new space is to have a veterinarian on staff. Despite the cost associated with such a staffing change, Craig said the shelter could potentially make money with addition of a veterinarian.

“Our adoption rate is going to go up,” Craig said, noting more adoptions taking place will allow for more space at the adoption center, “and more animals being saved.”