Human scalp discovered in Joplin campground

JOPLIN, Mo. -- Authorities are investigating after a human scalp was discovered in a Joplin campground.

Newton County Sheriff Chris Jennings said the owner of Holly Haven Campground on the southwest side of Joplin found the scalp Saturday morning near a pond, The Joplin Globe reported.

Cadavar dogs and a dive team were sent to the scene but found nothing. The scalp has been taken to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crime lab for analysis.