Human remains found on Mo. farm

BRAYMER, Mo. -- Authorities who had been searching a Missouri farm for two missing Wisconsin brothers announced Wednesday human remains have been found there, more than a week after the pair disappeared during a trip for their livestock business.

Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish said the remains were found Tuesday on a farm in Braymer operated by Garland Nelson, who is accused of tampering with a vehicle authorities say was rented by Nicholas Diemel, 35, and his 24-year-old brother, Justin Diemel.

The brothers haven't been seen since they missed a flight back to Wisconsin after visiting northwest Missouri on a trip for the business they operate in Bonduel, Wisconsin.

Fish said during a brief news conference Wednesday the remains haven't been positively identified and no cause of death has been determined. He said a forensic pathologist determined the remains were human.

Authorities said shortly after the brothers disappeared the case was a "long-term death investigation" but they have not said why they believe the brothers are dead.

Fish said on Monday the brothers went to the farm for a business deal that "has been going on for a few months" and authorities were trying to determine what occurred during that visit to the farm in Braymer, which is about 70 miles northeast of Kansas City.