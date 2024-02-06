Human remains found in Cape Girardeau alley, no signs of foul play

Human remains were found Friday afternoon in an alleyway in Cape Girardeau, according to a news release by the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

At approximately 1:07 p.m., Cape police were called to the 800 block of Jefferson Avenue for a report of a "possible body" located in an alleyway running north in the direction of Good Hope Street, according to Sgt. Joey Hann.

Officers then located evident human remains which had been obscured from plain sight in dense vegetation near a fence line, Hann wrote in the release.