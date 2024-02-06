Human remains found in Bollinger County

Authorities found human remains in rural Bollinger County, Missouri, on Thursday, Oct. 12, during a search for a missing St. Louis woman.
A social media post from Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham said authorities served a search warrant at a property covering 225 acres in relation to Leah Lamb, 42, who had been reported missing in late September. The post indicated Lamb had been living in Bollinger County.
Authorities have not identified the remains. The post said an autopsy will be conducted.
Various agencies, including state Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Conservation and Bollinger County Coroner’s Office, assisted in the investigation, led by Missouri Region E Homeland Security Response Team.
Lamb was described as 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 120 pounds.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.