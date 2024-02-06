All sections
NewsDecember 16, 2019
Hudson named to state chiropractic board
Cape Girardeau chiropractor Seth Hudson has been appointed to the Missouri State Board of Chiropractic Examiners. His appointment was announced Friday afternoon by Gov. Mike Parson. Hudson is owner of Hudson Spine & Joint in Cape Girardeau. Prior to that, he worked as a resident at Jefferson Barracks Veterans Hospital in St. Louis...
Southeast Missourian
Seth Hudson
Seth Hudson

Cape Girardeau chiropractor Seth Hudson has been appointed to the Missouri State Board of Chiropractic Examiners.

His appointment was announced Friday afternoon by Gov. Mike Parson.

Hudson is owner of Hudson Spine & Joint in Cape Girardeau. Prior to that, he worked as a resident at Jefferson Barracks Veterans Hospital in St. Louis.

Wysiwyg image

A two-time recipient of the Southeast Missourian’s People’s Choice Award as Chiropractor of the Year in 2017 and 2018, Hudson currently serves on the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Board of Directors and the American Red Cross board of directors. He is also a member of the Lions Club of Cape Girardeau.

He holds an undergraduate degree in life sciences, a premedical degree in biology and received a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Logan University in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Local News
