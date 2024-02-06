Hudson named to state chiropractic board

A two-time recipient of the Southeast Missourian’s People’s Choice Award as Chiropractor of the Year in 2017 and 2018, Hudson currently serves on the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Board of Directors and the American Red Cross board of directors. He is also a member of the Lions Club of Cape Girardeau.

He holds an undergraduate degree in life sciences, a premedical degree in biology and received a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Logan University in Chesterfield, Missouri.