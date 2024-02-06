All sections
NewsJanuary 3, 2020

Huddle House employee accidentally shoots himself

Huddle House employee accidentally shoots himself

Southeast Missourian

Authorities are investigating an accidental firearms discharge Wednesday night that wounded an employee of a Cape Girardeau restaurant.

According to Cape Girardeau police, a male employee of Huddle House, 511 N. Kingshighway, retrieved a handgun from a vehicle in the restaurant’s parking lot. At some point, he accidentally discharged the weapon and struck himself in the forearm with one bullet. The incident occurred at about 10:43 p.m.

The employee, who was not identified by police, was transported by ambulance to a medical facility for treatment of his nonlife threatening injury.

Information about the incident has been provided by police to the Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, but as of Thursday afternoon no charges had been filed in connection with the investigation.

