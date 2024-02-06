Hubble Street Bridge project moving along

Workmen are seen Friday at the scene of the Hubble Street Bridge replacement in Jackson. Millersville's Putz Construction is general contractor on the $550,000 project connecting Cascade Drive to Parkview Street in City Park. The work should be completed this fall, according to Mayor Dwain Hahs. Hahs told members of Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) last week a staff recommendation on hiring a contractor for the West Mary Street Bridge project is expected to be given to Jackson's aldermanic council Monday. Jeff Long