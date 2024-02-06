All sections
NewsMay 1, 2018

Hubble Creek pedestrian bridge opens in Jackson City Park

After more than a year of planning, the pedestrian bridge over Hubble Creek in Jackson is open, city officials said Monday. Parks and recreation director Shane Anderson said the bridge is open, and a ribbon cutting and dedication will be held later this spring...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Autumn Reid, left, and Maddy Garner walk across the new pedestrian bridge Monday at Jackson City Park.
Autumn Reid, left, and Maddy Garner walk across the new pedestrian bridge Monday at Jackson City Park.KASSI JACKSON

After more than a year of planning, the pedestrian bridge over Hubble Creek in Jackson is open, city officials said Monday.

Parks and recreation director Shane Anderson said the bridge is open, and a ribbon cutting and dedication will be held later this spring.

City engineer Clint Brown said the bridge opening was delayed by about a month.

ï¿½We had a lot of rain this spring, a lot of bad-weather days that pushed the project back,ï¿½ Brown said. ï¿½It took a little longer than we expected to complete, but it was completed and completed well.ï¿½

Brown said contractors Brockmiller Construction and Fronabarger Concreters did ï¿½a fantastic job,ï¿½ and the parks departmentï¿½s work to build out the bridgeï¿½s south approach was excellent.

Jenna Beevor pushes her daughter Piper Beevor, 2, in a stroller across the new pedestrian bridge Monday at Jackson City Park.
Jenna Beevor pushes her daughter Piper Beevor, 2, in a stroller across the new pedestrian bridge Monday at Jackson City Park.KASSI JACKSON

Brown said after the bridge was put in place in mid-March, an Americans with Disabilities Act-compatible ramp was installed on the north side of the bridge. A span had to be added between the ramp and the bridge, he said, and that included metal fabrication and more concrete being poured.

Brockmiller then added handrails, which couldnï¿½t be installed until after the concrete was poured so measurements would be accurate, Brown said.

Finally, some of the grass near the bridge needed to be re-seeded, Brown said.

The project started in late fall 2016, when city crews discovered structural areas of concern. At that time, the estimate for repairs came in at nearly the cost of a new bridge, so city staff decided to build a new bridge, according to earlier reports.

The old footbridge was a city landmark, backdrop for many a wedding, prom or graduation photo, and Monday, the new bridge saw joggers, a mother pushing a stroller and a pet owner walking a dog.

The new pedestrian bridge is seen Monday at Jackson City Park.
The new pedestrian bridge is seen Monday at Jackson City Park.KASSI JACKSON
The new bridge was shipped in on a truck March 12, according to administrative services director Rodney Bollinger.

Koehler Engineering, the projectï¿½s consulting engineer, inspected the structure upon arrival, then observed the setting by contractor Brockmiller Construction.

Brockmiller is also the contractor for the nearby city park restroom project.

Brockmillerï¿½s bid of about $68,000 to replace the bridge was lowest and best, according to Chris Koehler of Koehler Engineering at a November board of aldermen meeting.

The old bridge, which was removed March 6, dated to the 1980s, and at some point, its metal was painted, causing it to deteriorate faster.

Kathy Hinkebein walks her pups, Rocky and Betsy, both 7, across the new pedestrian bridge Monday at Jackson City Park.
Kathy Hinkebein walks her pups, Rocky and Betsy, both 7, across the new pedestrian bridge Monday at Jackson City Park.KASSI JACKSON

The old bridgeï¿½s wooden deck also had deteriorated.

ï¿½Weï¿½re very happy with the way it turned out, especially since itï¿½s such a scenic part of Jackson,ï¿½ Brown said.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

Jackson City Park, Jackson, Mo.

