A workman from Millersville's Putz Construction works Monday on the new $550,000 Hubble Creek Bridge project, connecting Cascade Drive to Parkview Street in Jackson City Park. ...

A workman from Millersville's Putz Construction works Monday on the new $550,000 Hubble Creek Bridge project, connecting Cascade Drive to Parkview Street in Jackson City Park. Parks Board members were told Monday the project is slightly ahead of schedule. Assuming no weather or supply-chain delays, municipal officials hope to have the span ready for use in August. Jeff Long