Hubble Creek bridge project may begin by early January

Construction on a new pedestrian bridge over Hubble Creek in Jackson City Park could begin as early as the first week of January, city officials say.

Chris Koehler of Koehler Engineering in Cape Girardeau said the project received seven good bids, the lowest and best of which was Brockmiller Construction’s bid of just over $68,000 to replace the bridge.

“Brockmiller is a high-quality, responsible contractor,” Koehler said, adding, “We recommend them.”

City administrator Jim Roach said the project likely will begin just after the first of the year.

Shane Anderson, Jackson’s parks and recreation director, said holiday lighting of the bridge will run through Dec. 31 and will be taken down during the first week of January, weather permitting.

Koehler said the bridge project itself is a 10-week item. If workers can begin the project at the beginning of January, the project should be completed toward the end of March, he said.

The metal of the current Hubble Creek bridge, built in the 1980s, was inadvertently painted in the past, causing the metal to deteriorate faster. The bridge’s deck also has deteriorated.

In other Jackson Board of Aldermen action Monday, city utility rates will be set during a public hearing at 6 p.m. Dec. 18 during the regular board of aldermen meeting.