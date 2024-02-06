This story has been updated to reflect a correct name spelling.

Since 1945, Howard's has supplied athletic goods to Cape Girardeau and beyond, from a storefront on Broadway. Come this summer, though, the doors will close.

It's time, said owner Terry Slattery.

Slattery has worked at Howard's since 1974, and purchased the company in 2013.

"I had great mentors," Slattery said, including B.I. Howard and his son Dave, Paul Bray and Frank McClanahan.

Bray particularly taught him a lot about providing excellent customer service, Slattery said.

"Throughout their history, Howard's has been known for quality," Slattery said.

Years ago, the company sold all kinds of sporting goods, Slattery said, from oars and canoes to steel poles for pole vaulting to high-end baseball bats.

Slattery said, "we were pretty much it" for purchasing athletic gear. Box stores and online sales have encroached on his sales, Slattery said, "but we've adapted."

These days, the focus is more on engraving.

That's the part of the business he hopes to sell, he said, after liquidating the shop's inventory of apparel, sporting equipment, trophy pieces and more.

"If I had another 10 years in me, I'd reopen as a smaller shop, with the engraving equipment, maybe some Southeast Missouri State University gear," Slattery said.

He has a laser engraving machine handling jobs much bigger and more intricate than in the old days, he said.

The other engraving machine runs on a Windows 95 computer and has a diamond tip, Slattery said.

With the old equipment, Slattery said, engraving a single plaque could take two hours, and if a scratch was out of place, he'd have to start over.

And if a job required 100 plates?

"It could get tedious," Slattery said.