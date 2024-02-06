Howard seeks election to Cape County health board

This is the fourth in a series of articles featuring candidates for the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees in the April 6 municipal election. The trustees are unpaid and hold regular meetings monthly. Kara Clark Summers, county clerk since 2007, told the Southeast Missourian never in her tenure have so many people filed at one time to serve as PHC trustees.

Diane Howard, a lawyer with The Limbaugh Firm, was appointed in 2019 by the Cape Girardeau County Commission to replace the resigned Patricia Ray until the 2021 municipal election. Howard is running to fill Ray’s unexpired term until 2023. Howard previously served as a PHC trustee from 1993 to 2012. She left after being appointed by then-Gov. Jay Nixon to a three-year term on the Missouri Gaming Commission.

A native of Harrington Park, New Jersey, she moved to Cape Girardeau at age 12 and graduated from Notre Dame High School. Howard received her undergraduate degree in 1976 from the Mississippi University for Women and graduated in 1979 from Saint Louis University School of Law. She joined the U.S. Navy and was assigned to the JAG (Judge Advocate General) Corps. After more than four years of active duty, Howard joined The Limbaugh Firm in 1984, while continuing to serve in the Naval Reserves until 2005, retiring as a captain.

Why do you want to serve?

Public health is fascinating, and it has become a passion. I’ve been honored to have been a small part of the growth of the PHC since my first year as a trustee in 1993. Back then, I thought public health was basically about visiting-nurses, about home health and immunizations. But now, it is so much more. Today, the county health department is no longer in the home health business because private providers have stepped up to do this. In public health, we often fill the gap of what the private sector isn’t doing.

The complexity of public health is amazing. It’s the public health department, for example, who does the things only government entities can: septic inspection monitoring, for instance. Another is enforcing food ordinances at restaurants. If you see an “A” sticker on the window, for example, that came from the PHC. Our health center also operates an HIV program for a multi-county geographical area.