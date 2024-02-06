How We'll Remember Our Senior Year

Obviously, it is very upsetting to all of us. Working so hard for so many years just to be told we can't have a graduation. Most of us have looked forward to this day for many years. Many may say that it's not that big of a deal, but they got to graduate and got to make all the memories of their senior year. The last day we went to school, we didn't even think that that would be the last day of senior year. Not only did we not get to finish our senior year, but we didn't get to do our walk through in the cap and gowns or go on our senior trip or go to our senior prom, and a good majority of us didn't get to play our last season of our senior sports. Also, those being valedictorian and salutatorian aren't going to be able to read their speeches. This is just so devastating for all of us, and knowing we didn't get to walk across that stage is very upsetting.