How weed legalization affects local police officers

Recreational marijuana was officially legalized Thursday, Dec. 8, in Missouri, exactly a month after voters in the Show Me state approved a constitutional amendment.

While Amendment 3 contains 39 pages of legal text on the sale and distribution of cannabis in the 21st state to legalize, there will be little change to law enforcement operations in Cape Girardeau.

A significant amount of the "Yes on Amendment 3" campaign material was focused on law enforcement. Those lobbying in favor of passage argued that legalization would allow police officers room to focus on more serious crime.

A spokesman for Cape Girardeau Police Department said local police already do.

"Our primary focus has always been on serious crimes. The casual marijuana user has never taken precedent over that," Cpl. Ryan Droege, Cape Girardeau Police Department public information officer, said in an email. "There will be no impact to our policing strategy/philosophy with passage of legalization."

Droege estimated around 3% of the department's arrests in the last year were marijuana-related incidents. Under the new law, distribution without a license and consumption by those younger than 21 is still illegal.