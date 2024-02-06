How 'The House of Branching Paths' brings classic tales to life

Books and stories are the foundation of many childhoods, from classics such as “The Wizard of Oz” to princesses such as “Belle” and “Adventures in Wonderland”.

Producers Carole Ann Miller, a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, and Mark Killmer had this in mind when they started their storybook podcast “The House of Branching Paths”.

Both Miller and Killmer found out they both had a love for storytelling when they met acting in a festival together. Originally, they wanted to do storytelling in live performances, but decided to start smaller. Killmer had been a semi-professional voice actor and had his own recording booth when the realization came to him that they had everything they needed to start a podcast. He pitched this idea to Miller, on her wedding day of all days and, from there “The House of Branching Path” grew.

The program is an immersive storytelling podcast that seeks to honor and celebrate the ancient tradition of storytelling. Inside the podcast, there is what they call The Circle, a group of member storytellers who invite listeners to sit down around the proverbial fire with them as they whisk away to new adventures each episode.

To choose the adventures or stories they tell, they have to find stories appealing to their audience and from there write a script to use.

“When we’re adapting a story say, for example, one of the large stories for Season 2 is going to be our adaptation of ‘The Wizard of Oz’. So in the writing process, we go ahead and take chapters from that book that serve a larger scene. So a couple of the chapters we strung together for our first episode, where Dorothy gets to us, she meets her three companions. And that was, you know, all of Episode 1 for Season 2. So once we get those chapters, we go through and the adaptation process is then assigning lines of dialogue and, you know, we might need to change a few things here and there for the flow of it and for it to make sense, and we might take out some narration here and there if it’s not needed,” Miller said about the scriptwriting process.

Along with the script, there is the addition of sound effects. Killmer said all the sound in the podcast is created in the studio, from coconut shells used as a horse walking to Christmas tree branches used to make the sound of a scarecrow being lifted off his post.

They have expanded from a team of two to a team of six and a dog to tell their stories in a more immersive way.

“Every episode you get a story adaptation, but you also get to see what’s going on in the house because we all have these characters that we have developed and that we are getting to know more. So you get that storyline as well. In addition to that, the story adaptation, and the writing style, it pay homage to this Greek chorus feel. So as you’re listening to it, you get this immersive feel of hearing the voices in your right ear and your left ear and we’re using binaural sound for Season 2,” Miller said.

Killmer said it is hard to gauge how long an episode takes to create because as a cast they work together in big batches to do the all writing, and then all recording.