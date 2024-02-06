Save for a couple of ballot initiatives in Scott County and a Missouri state representative race for District 147, decisions on local politics were somewhat absent from the ballot in the midterms. A lack of Democrat challengers meant the majority of local races were decided during the August primary.

Numerous statewide races, including one of Missouri's U.S. Senate seats, multiple ballot initiatives and the U.S. House of Representatives race for Missouri's 8th District were all decided Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Here's how voters statewide, and in select Southeast Missouri counties, voted in the midterms in complete but unofficial results:

U.S. Senate

Statewide — Republican Eric Schmitt, 1,143,626; Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine 868,873 (results not complete)

Cape Girardeau County — Schmitt, 20,481; Busch Valentine, 6,630

Perry County — Schmitt, 5,098; Busch Valentine, 1,099

Scott County — Schmitt, 9,210; Busch Valentine, 2,161

State auditor

Statewide — Republican Scott Fitzpatrick, 1,216,046; Democrat Alan Green 768,500 (results not complete)

Cape Girardeau County — Fitzpatrick 20,989; Green, 6,109

Perry County — Fitzpatrick, 5,197; Green, 983

Scott County — Fitzpatrick, 9,392; Green, 2,006

U.S. representative, District 8

Statewide — Republican Jason Smith 186,259; Democrat Randi McCallian, 53,661 (results not complete)

Cape Girardeau County — Smith, 20,745; McCallian, 6,388

Perry County — Smith, 5,197; McCallian, 1,022

Scott County — Smith, 9,348; McCallian, 2,099

Missouri Court of Appeals judges, Eastern District, Michael E. Gardner

Statewide — Yes, 469,422; No, 247,869 (results not complete)

Cape Girardeau County — Yes, 18,326; No, 5,316

Perry County — Yes, 3,844; No, 1,196

Scott County — N/A