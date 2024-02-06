All sections
NewsNovember 10, 2022

How Southeast Missouri voters filled out their ballots during midterm elections

Save for a couple of ballot initiatives in Scott County and a Missouri state representative race for District 147, decisions on local politics were somewhat absent from the ballot in the midterms. A lack of Democrat challengers meant the majority of local races were decided during the August primary...

Nathan English

Save for a couple of ballot initiatives in Scott County and a Missouri state representative race for District 147, decisions on local politics were somewhat absent from the ballot in the midterms. A lack of Democrat challengers meant the majority of local races were decided during the August primary.

Numerous statewide races, including one of Missouri's U.S. Senate seats, multiple ballot initiatives and the U.S. House of Representatives race for Missouri's 8th District were all decided Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Here's how voters statewide, and in select Southeast Missouri counties, voted in the midterms in complete but unofficial results:

U.S. Senate

Statewide — Republican Eric Schmitt, 1,143,626; Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine 868,873 (results not complete)

Cape Girardeau County — Schmitt, 20,481; Busch Valentine, 6,630

Perry County — Schmitt, 5,098; Busch Valentine, 1,099

Scott County — Schmitt, 9,210; Busch Valentine, 2,161

State auditor

Statewide — Republican Scott Fitzpatrick, 1,216,046; Democrat Alan Green 768,500 (results not complete)

Cape Girardeau County — Fitzpatrick 20,989; Green, 6,109

Perry County — Fitzpatrick, 5,197; Green, 983

Scott County — Fitzpatrick, 9,392; Green, 2,006

U.S. representative, District 8

Statewide — Republican Jason Smith 186,259; Democrat Randi McCallian, 53,661 (results not complete)

Cape Girardeau County — Smith, 20,745; McCallian, 6,388

Perry County — Smith, 5,197; McCallian, 1,022

Scott County — Smith, 9,348; McCallian, 2,099

Missouri Court of Appeals judges, Eastern District, Michael E. Gardner

Statewide — Yes, 469,422; No, 247,869 (results not complete)

Cape Girardeau County — Yes, 18,326; No, 5,316

Perry County — Yes, 3,844; No, 1,196

Scott County — N/A

Constitutional Amendment No. 1 (state investments in municipal securities)

Statewide — Yes, 894,056; No, 1,061,253 (results not complete)

Cape Girardeau County — Yes, 13,019; No, 13,337

Perry County — Yes, 2,439; No, 3,333

Scott County — Yes, 5,108; No, 5,950

Constitutional Amendment No. 3 (legalization of recreation marijuana)

Statewide — Yes, 1,089,326; No, 961,909 (results not complete)

Cape Girardeau County — Yes, 12,140; No, 15,522

Perry County — Yes, 2,455; No, 3,762

Scott County — Yes, 4,971; No, 6,529

Constitutional Amendment No. 4 (increased funding for Kansas City police)

Statewide — Yes, 1,265,938; No, 735,835 (results not complete)

Cape Girardeau County — Yes, 17,907; No, 9,106

Perry County — Yes, 3,904; No, 2,057

Scott County — Yes, 7,573; No, 3,726

Constitutional Amendment No. 5 (Missouri National Guard as stand-alone department)

Statewide — Yes, 1,193,908; No, 788,184 (results not complete)

Cape Girardeau County — Yes, 17,487; No, 9,282

Perry County — Yes, 3,760; No, 2,145

Scott County — Yes, 7,354; No, 3,828

Constitutional Convention

Statewide — Yes, 632,200; No, 1,324,937 (results not complete)

Cape Girardeau County — Yes, 9,345; No, 17,145

Perry County — Yes, 1,813; No, 3,998

Scott County — Yes, 3,617; No, 7,495

