Save for a couple of ballot initiatives in Scott County and a Missouri state representative race for District 147, decisions on local politics were somewhat absent from the ballot in the midterms. A lack of Democrat challengers meant the majority of local races were decided during the August primary.
Numerous statewide races, including one of Missouri's U.S. Senate seats, multiple ballot initiatives and the U.S. House of Representatives race for Missouri's 8th District were all decided Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Here's how voters statewide, and in select Southeast Missouri counties, voted in the midterms in complete but unofficial results:
Statewide — Republican Eric Schmitt, 1,143,626; Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine 868,873 (results not complete)
Cape Girardeau County — Schmitt, 20,481; Busch Valentine, 6,630
Perry County — Schmitt, 5,098; Busch Valentine, 1,099
Scott County — Schmitt, 9,210; Busch Valentine, 2,161
Statewide — Republican Scott Fitzpatrick, 1,216,046; Democrat Alan Green 768,500 (results not complete)
Cape Girardeau County — Fitzpatrick 20,989; Green, 6,109
Perry County — Fitzpatrick, 5,197; Green, 983
Scott County — Fitzpatrick, 9,392; Green, 2,006
Statewide — Republican Jason Smith 186,259; Democrat Randi McCallian, 53,661 (results not complete)
Cape Girardeau County — Smith, 20,745; McCallian, 6,388
Perry County — Smith, 5,197; McCallian, 1,022
Scott County — Smith, 9,348; McCallian, 2,099
Statewide — Yes, 469,422; No, 247,869 (results not complete)
Cape Girardeau County — Yes, 18,326; No, 5,316
Perry County — Yes, 3,844; No, 1,196
Scott County — N/A
Statewide — Yes, 894,056; No, 1,061,253 (results not complete)
Cape Girardeau County — Yes, 13,019; No, 13,337
Perry County — Yes, 2,439; No, 3,333
Scott County — Yes, 5,108; No, 5,950
Statewide — Yes, 1,089,326; No, 961,909 (results not complete)
Cape Girardeau County — Yes, 12,140; No, 15,522
Perry County — Yes, 2,455; No, 3,762
Scott County — Yes, 4,971; No, 6,529
Statewide — Yes, 1,265,938; No, 735,835 (results not complete)
Cape Girardeau County — Yes, 17,907; No, 9,106
Perry County — Yes, 3,904; No, 2,057
Scott County — Yes, 7,573; No, 3,726
Statewide — Yes, 1,193,908; No, 788,184 (results not complete)
Cape Girardeau County — Yes, 17,487; No, 9,282
Perry County — Yes, 3,760; No, 2,145
Scott County — Yes, 7,354; No, 3,828
Statewide — Yes, 632,200; No, 1,324,937 (results not complete)
Cape Girardeau County — Yes, 9,345; No, 17,145
Perry County — Yes, 1,813; No, 3,998
Scott County — Yes, 3,617; No, 7,495
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.