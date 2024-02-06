All sections
NewsJuly 9, 2020
How about a lovely drive?
Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
The Old Appleton Bridge is shown in this file photo.
The Old Appleton Bridge is shown in this file photo.Southeast Missourian file

This week's topper comes to you courtesy of rustmedia's James Baughn, whose blog, Pavement Ends (www.semissourian.com/blogs/pavementends), has a long and rich archive that I personally have lost hours to, looking up points of interest and James' observations. I highly recommend it.

A few months ago, I had mentioned I would put together a driving tour of Cape Girardeau County's lesser-known landmarks for a future column, and at the time, I asked James if he'd be so kind as to give me a list of just a few points of interest people could drive to and take in. He more than obliged me, with some bonus spots, and I present his suggestions to you. I have included addresses and GPS coordinates as I could find them, and I organized each point loosely grouped together, starting with the northern end of the county. Teamwork makes the dream work, folks.

Enjoy!

  • Old Appleton Bridge: 37°35'58"N89°42'50"W
  • African Methodist Church Cemetery at Old Appleton -- last remnant of a Black community here: near the old rock quarry on Route KK
  • Friedheim Trinity Lutheran Church -- castle-like church building: 3700 County Road 415, Friedheim, MO 63747
  • Apple Creek Presbyterian Church at Pocahontas -- said to be the third-oldest Presbyterian church west of the Mississippi: 6345-5055 County Road 532, Jackson, MO 63755
  • Pleasant Hill Church at Fruitland: 288 Pleasant Lake Court, Jackson, MO 63755
  • KFVS12 tower near Oriole -- was the tallest structure in the world when built; can't drive to it, but can be easily seen from Route V
  • Oriole Bluffs -- gravel cliffs overlooking Indian Creek at Oriole
  • Dr. Seabaugh Home & Office at Millersville -- one-room doctor's office on the National Register, can be seen from street
  • Old Plantation Access (conservation area) northwest of Millersville
  • Maintz Wildlife Area west of Oak Ridge
  • German Evangelical Church and cemetery at Dutchtown
  • Block Hole -- human-made cascade along Diversion Channel: 37°12'47.2"N 89°50'25.3"W
  • NUT Junction -- where routes N, U and T meet, not far from Block Hole: 37°12'28.6"N 89°51'00.1"W
  • CR 532 -- drive down the middle of a creek (in dry weather, of course)
  • CR 535 -- roller-coaster ride in the hills north of Neelys Landing
  • CR 520 -- leads to an overlook above Interstate 55, endorsed by Frank Nickell during one of his tours
  • CR 318 -- old Benton Road, which once connected Jackson to Benton
  • CR 459 & 462 -- historic road to Farmington and likely one of the routes used in the Trail of Tears
  • CR 238 -- site of the long-lost Allenville Covered Bridge and a segment of historic Bloomfield Road
  • CR 253 -- historic Bloomfield Road crossing Hickory Ridge, also near site of Round Pond Massacre
  • CR 481 -- scenic drive out of Millersville
  • CR 614 -- includes a small waterfall if you know where to look

Thanks, James, for your contribution. Happy driving, all.

Damar Johnson
Damar Johnson

Gospel concert

Cape Girardeau native singer Damar Johnson Presents: Jesus Revealed The Concert. Lighthouse United, 710 Southern Expressway in Cape Girardeau, will host the free show, beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Johnson said he came up with the idea back in April, and he hopes the concert will uplift people in this time of turmoil.

"I hope this allows us to come together with the conversation, a unified front and have a great time together in celebration of our faith," Johnson said.

He'll be headlining, and will have special guests coming in.

Johnson's single "He Lives" was released internationally in May, and was the first song in a major project that will be unveiled at Saturday's concert.

Johnson said the concert will also be livestreamed for those who can't make it out -- and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for social distancing will be followed.

"I recommend you get there early," Johnson said. "It'll be a massive night of worship."

Cruise on in

The Uptown Jackson Cruise-In is on from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday on Barton Square in Jackson, next to the county administration building. Free to attend and check out some cars. The monthly car show takes place on the second Saturday of each month through October. More info: Facebook @cruisinuptownjackson

27th annual Mayfest Car, Truck and Bike Show

Rain or shine from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Knights of Columbus hall at 12 S. Church St. in Perryville, Missouri, sponsored by Highway Rodders Car Club, is the 27th annual Mayfest Car, Truck and Bike Show. Judging starts at 11 a.m.; the entry fee is $15. Large trophies, a 50/50 drawing, concessions, and a sound system by Hot Rod Nights are all on for the event. More info: (573) 768-1200

Fingerprint at Cape Comic Con

Ken Murphy, organizer of Cape Comic Con, is inviting students from Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio to Cape Comic Con, set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Murphy said he invited the students to perform as a gesture of goodwill and support for the student who was attacked while dancing July 3 in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Red House holds lecture

The City of Cape Girardeau's Red House Interpretive Center at 128 Aquamsi St. in Cape Girardeau will feature author John Fisher, a Kennett, Missouri, native, and his presentation on "A Picture of Missouri Through its State Symbols," at 11 a.m. Saturday. Fisher is a published author and member of the Missouri Writers Guild, Missouri Folklore Society, Central Mississippi Valley Archaeological Society and the State Historical Society of Missouri.

Participants are asked to bring a chair or blanket and respect social distancing. In case of inclement weather, call the Parks & Recreation Rainout Hotline at (573) 975-1024. There is no charge for this event, but donations are appreciated.

Rodeo announces new Friday act

Cody Johnson
Cody Johnson

The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Board of Directors recently announced the entertainment to follow Friday night's rodeo events. ACM New Male Artist of the Year nominee Cody Johnson will take the stage Aug. 7. ZZ Top was originally scheduled to perform.

'Yoga Baby' event

Amanda Flinn, a local author who writes for rustmedia publications, has an author event coming up to promote her book, "Yoga Baby." The board book aimed at earliest readers takes readers through a yoga sequence between mom and baby, and was released in June.

The Zoom session will include a reading of Flinn's book, a discussion and a short yoga practice. It starts at 10:30 a.m. Monday, and registration is available online at the Riverside Regional Library calendar, www.riversideregionallibrary.org, or search for the event page on Facebook.

Youth program at Cape library

Tableaux Vivant, for ages 12 to 18, is a free program from Cape Girardeau Public Library. Starting with a Facebook/Instagram Live event for a demonstration at 2 p.m. Tuesday, this event challenges participants to recreate a book cover, then email the photo to ys@capelibrary.org so staff can share your creation. Include the book cover image you are recreating.

Kellerman Foundation video series

The Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation in Cape Girardeau is producing a video series, Preserving History, starring historian Frank Nickell, to detail the region's history. The 10th video, "The Spanish Influenza and the American Midwest," is available now on Facebook @KellermanFoundationForHistoricPreservation.

