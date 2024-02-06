How about a lovely drive?

This week's topper comes to you courtesy of rustmedia's James Baughn, whose blog, Pavement Ends (www.semissourian.com/blogs/pavementends), has a long and rich archive that I personally have lost hours to, looking up points of interest and James' observations. I highly recommend it.

A few months ago, I had mentioned I would put together a driving tour of Cape Girardeau County's lesser-known landmarks for a future column, and at the time, I asked James if he'd be so kind as to give me a list of just a few points of interest people could drive to and take in. He more than obliged me, with some bonus spots, and I present his suggestions to you. I have included addresses and GPS coordinates as I could find them, and I organized each point loosely grouped together, starting with the northern end of the county. Teamwork makes the dream work, folks.

Enjoy!

Old Appleton Bridge: 37°35'58"N89°42'50"W

African Methodist Church Cemetery at Old Appleton -- last remnant of a Black community here: near the old rock quarry on Route KK

Friedheim Trinity Lutheran Church -- castle-like church building: 3700 County Road 415, Friedheim, MO 63747

Apple Creek Presbyterian Church at Pocahontas -- said to be the third-oldest Presbyterian church west of the Mississippi: 6345-5055 County Road 532, Jackson, MO 63755

Pleasant Hill Church at Fruitland: 288 Pleasant Lake Court, Jackson, MO 63755

KFVS12 tower near Oriole -- was the tallest structure in the world when built; can't drive to it, but can be easily seen from Route V

Oriole Bluffs -- gravel cliffs overlooking Indian Creek at Oriole

Dr. Seabaugh Home & Office at Millersville -- one-room doctor's office on the National Register, can be seen from street

Old Plantation Access (conservation area) northwest of Millersville

Maintz Wildlife Area west of Oak Ridge

German Evangelical Church and cemetery at Dutchtown

Block Hole -- human-made cascade along Diversion Channel: 37°12'47.2"N 89°50'25.3"W

NUT Junction -- where routes N, U and T meet, not far from Block Hole: 37°12'28.6"N 89°51'00.1"W

CR 532 -- drive down the middle of a creek (in dry weather, of course)

CR 535 -- roller-coaster ride in the hills north of Neelys Landing

CR 520 -- leads to an overlook above Interstate 55, endorsed by Frank Nickell during one of his tours

CR 318 -- old Benton Road, which once connected Jackson to Benton

CR 459 & 462 -- historic road to Farmington and likely one of the routes used in the Trail of Tears

CR 238 -- site of the long-lost Allenville Covered Bridge and a segment of historic Bloomfield Road

CR 253 -- historic Bloomfield Road crossing Hickory Ridge, also near site of Round Pond Massacre

CR 481 -- scenic drive out of Millersville

CR 614 -- includes a small waterfall if you know where to look

Thanks, James, for your contribution. Happy driving, all.

Damar Johnson

Gospel concert

Cape Girardeau native singer Damar Johnson Presents: Jesus Revealed The Concert. Lighthouse United, 710 Southern Expressway in Cape Girardeau, will host the free show, beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Johnson said he came up with the idea back in April, and he hopes the concert will uplift people in this time of turmoil.

"I hope this allows us to come together with the conversation, a unified front and have a great time together in celebration of our faith," Johnson said.

He'll be headlining, and will have special guests coming in.

Johnson's single "He Lives" was released internationally in May, and was the first song in a major project that will be unveiled at Saturday's concert.

Johnson said the concert will also be livestreamed for those who can't make it out -- and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for social distancing will be followed.

"I recommend you get there early," Johnson said. "It'll be a massive night of worship."

Cruise on in

The Uptown Jackson Cruise-In is on from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday on Barton Square in Jackson, next to the county administration building. Free to attend and check out some cars. The monthly car show takes place on the second Saturday of each month through October. More info: Facebook @cruisinuptownjackson