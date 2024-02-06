Hovis's 'right to repair' bill gets a committee hearing next week

Missouri state Rep. Barry Hovis of Whitewater (R-146), who took office in the state General Assembly in 2019, will see his "Right to Repair" legislation, House Bill 2402, get a hearing Tuesday before the House Agriculture Policy Committee. It's Hovis's second attempt to get such a measure through the legislature. A previous try in 2020 never emerged from committee.

A trade group, Associated Industries of Missouri, opposed Hovis's first bill, calling it "damaging to manufactures and consumers."

Hovis, a retired City of Cape Girardeau police officer, said Thursday the new bill is close to his heart.

"I grew up on a family farm and we still raise cattle and hay as our main operations and we used to repair everything," Hovis said.

"It didn't make any difference what it was. We could break it down and put it back together. I've got several tractors and one requires software updates. This is relatively new technology. I could fix the tractor myself if I could get my hands on the right module. That's when I found out I had to have John Deere come out at a good fee for 15 minutes' worth of work or would have to take it into their dealership. All of this got me thinking why we farmers can't get that technology to be able to do this ourselves."

Hovis said he has made changes to his new bill, which he says is more targeted to agriculture, forestry and construction.

Kevin O'Reilly, "Right to Repair" campaign director for U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG), hosted a webinar in which Hovis and others participated.