Hovis, Wallingford ready for General Assembly budget session Monday

Citing the need to enact a state budget, members of the Missouri House and Senate will reconvene Monday in Jefferson City, even though Gov. Mike Parson's stay-at-home order does not expire until May 4.

Rep. Barry Hovis (R-146th District/Cape Girardeau) says legislators, mindful of the pandemic, will observe best practices in gathering next week at the Capitol.

"It is odd to tell other people not to (gather) and yet we're going to meet," said Hovis, who is unopposed for a second term in House District 146.

On April 1, Parson announced a cut of $180 million for the current fiscal year ending June 30.

Nearly half of the cut, $80 million, will come from Missouri's public universities and community colleges.

On Monday, on top of the earlier-announced reduction, Parson announced $47 million will be withheld from nine state agencies, the state attorney general's office and the legislature.

Parson told a press briefing rises in unemployment and lower revenues flowing into state coffers are the drivers of his decision.

"No one will be exempt from cuts because of what needs to be done to fight COVID," said Hovis, 55.

"Obviously, we're constitutionally mandated to pass a balanced budget in (this) time of decreased funding," he added.

Hovis noted $5.8 billion allocated from the federal CARES Act, otherwise known as the stimulus bill, is helping.

"(But) people are out of work and sales tax revenues are down," added Hovis, a retired Cape Girardeau police officer.

The one-term lawmaker is clear Wayfair legislation, as a way of raising more revenue, is unlikely to be on the agenda next week.

On June 21, 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling in South Dakota v. Wayfair, holding states may require a business to collect and remit sales and use taxes even if the business doesn't have a physical presence in the taxing state.